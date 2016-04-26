C James McCann could begin a rehab assignment on Tuesday. McCann, who has been on the 15-day disabled list with a sprained right ankle since April 12, participated in batting practice on Monday. “We’ll see how he feels (Tuesday),” manager Brad Ausmus said. McCann was injured when he stepped awkwardly on first base trying to avoid a collision with Pittsburgh 1B John Jaso.

LHP Matt Boyd was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Monday. It was essentially a 24-hour callup for Boyd, who was promoted the previous day. He wound up pitching the last 4 2/3 innings of a 6-3 loss to Cleveland, giving up no runs on two hits. Boyd, who was acquired in the blockbuster David Price trade with Toronto last season, is 1-2 with a 2.25 ERA and 16 strikeouts in three starts with the Mud Hens.

RHP Jeff Ferrell was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Toledo. In three injury rehab appearances at Class A Lakeland, Ferrell did not allow a run in four innings while striking out seven. Ferrell, who is recovering from a sore shoulder, was the prized prospect the Tigers acquired from the New York Mets last season in the Yoenis Cespedes deal. He could get a look in the rotation later this season.

RHP Jose Valdez was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Monday, then optioned back to Toledo after the game. The team will make a corresponding move on Tuesday. Valdez has made five relief appearances for the Mud Hens, going 0-0 with a 3.00 ERA. The 26-year-old made seven relief appearances with the Tigers last season, once in July and the rest after a September callup, going 0-1 with a 4.00 ERA.

OF Tyler Collins, booed by Tigers fans after losing a fly ball in the lights Monday, responded by making a lewd gesture toward the crowd. Collins later apologized.

1B Miguel Cabrera broke out of a slump with a four-hit game on Monday, including a pair of opposite-field home runs. His only other home run this season came during the home opener on April 8. The outburst raised his average from .206 to .254. He now has 40 four-hit games in his career, tied with Luis Aparicio, Chuck Klein and Carl Yastrzemski for 42nd in MLB history.

2B Ian Kinsler was a late scratch from Monday’s lineup after experiencing flu-like symptoms. Jose Iglesias replaced him in the leadoff spot and Mike Aviles filled in at second base. Kinsler, who had started the first 17 games, has been the team’s most consistent hitter. He’s tied for first in the American League with nine multi-hit games while hitting .333.

RHP Mike Pelfrey will make his fourth start of the season against Oakland on Tuesday. Pelfrey took the loss in his first three outings, including a 4-0 loss at Kansas City on Thursday. He has struggled with his control, issuing 12 walks in 14 2/3 innings. Pelfrey is not in imminent danger of losing his rotation spot but that could change if his issues continue. He’s 0-2 with a 14.63 ERA against Oakland in two career starts.