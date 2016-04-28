C James McCann began a rehab assignment in Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday. He went 0-for-3 with two walks as the designated hitter. He is expected to catch on Wednesday. McCann has been on the 15-day disabled list since April 12 with a sprained right ankle. If all goes well, he could be activated during the team’s weekend road trip in Minnesota. When McCann is activated, Bobby Wilson will likely be sent to Toledo.

RF J.D. Martinez was elevated to the No. 2 spot in the batting order and LF Justin Upton was dropped to No. 5 on Wednesday night. Both have struggled at the plate. “It’s kind of like throwing a blind dart and hoping something clicks,” manager Brad Ausmus said.

RHP Francisco Rodriguez was activated from the family medical emergency list on Wednesday and OF Tyler Collins was optioned to Triple-A Toledo. Rodriguez was placed on the list on Sunday. Collins was hitting .100 with one RBI in 20 at-bats.