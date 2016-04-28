C James McCann went 1-for-2 with a walk in his second rehab start at Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday. He caught seven innings after serving as the designated hitter the previous night. He is expected to play two more games with the Mud Hens. McCann has been on the 15-day disabled list since April 12 with a sprained right ankle.

RHP Michael Fulmer will make his major league debut at Minnesota on Friday, manager Brad Ausmus confirmed after Wednesday’s game. Fulmer, who was acquired from the New York Mets in the Yoenis Cespedes deal last year, is considered the team’s top prospect. The 23-year-old Fulmer is 1-1 with a 4.70 ERA in three starts with Triple-A Toledo. Shane Greene will miss at least two starts with a blister on his middle finger but Ausmus would not commit to starting Fulmer beyond Friday.

RF J.D. Martinez was elevated to the No. 2 spot in the lineup and LF Justin Upton was dropped to the No. 5 spot on Wednesday. Martinez had never previously started at the place in the order during his career but it seemed to help. He crushed a three-run homer and a double and added a sacrifice fly. Upton went 0-for-5. “It’s kind of like throwing a blind dart and hoping something clicks,” manager Brad Ausmus said of the move.

OF Tyler Collins was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday. Collins was likely headed to the Mud Hens when Cameron Maybin was ready to come off the disabled list but the process was accelerated by his antics on Monday. He made an obscene gesture to the home crowd when he was booed after losing a fly ball in the lights. He was also caught on camera mouthing a profanity. He apologized afterward and was fined by the league. Collins, who had been seeing spot duty, was batting .100 with one RBI in 20 at-bats.

RHP Francisco Rodriguez was activated from the family medical emergency list on Wednesday. Rodriguez pitched a scoreless inning in the 9-4 win against Oakland, striking out two. He had not appeared in a game since April 20, when he allowed two home runs during a shaky save against Kansas City. The team’s closer was placed on the list Sunday to attend to the personal matter, but the team did not have a save situation while he was gone.

RHP Justin Verlander got plenty of run support and collected his second victory of the season on Wednesday. Verlander held Oakland to three runs on five hits while striking out six in 6 1/3 innings. He gave up a long solo blast by Khris Davis in the fourth in the 9-4 victory but otherwise held the A’s in check until tiring in the seventh. Verlander has gone at least six innings in all but one of his five starts and has struck out 24 in his last three outings.