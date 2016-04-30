FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
April 30, 2016 / 9:31 PM / a year ago

Detroit Tigers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Michael Fulmer was recalled before Friday’s game from Triple-A Toledo.

RHP Michael Fulmer was recalled before the game from Triple-A Toledo. He made his major league debut on Friday, allowing two runs on seven hits and a walk over five innings pitched.

RHP Shane Greene was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday with a blister on the middle finger of his throwing hand. Greene’s placement on the DL is retroactive to April 25.

RHP Shane Greene was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a blister on the middle finger of his throwing hand. Greene’s placement on the DL is retroactive to April 25.

1B Miguel Cabrera went 1-for-5 with a solo homer off Phil Hughes in the fifth inning. It was the sixth time in his career Cabrera has gone deep off Phil Hughes and he is now hitting .439 with five doubles and 14 RBIs in 41 at-bats off the Twins right-hander.

DH Victor Martinez went 4-for-5 and finished a triple short of the cycle. It was the first four-hit game of the season for Martinez and first since last July 6 against Seattle. The homer was his fifth of the season and third in his last five games.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
