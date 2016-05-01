FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
May 1, 2016 / 10:13 PM / a year ago

Detroit Tigers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C James McCann will play two more games with Triple-A Toledo and will re-join the Tigers on Tuesday in Cleveland. McCann has been on the 15-day disabled list since April 12 because of a sprained right ankle.

DH Victor Martinez went 2-for-4 with two doubles. Martinez has nine RBIs over his last seven games and has hit safely in 12 of his last 14 games, hitting .364 in 55 at-bats over that stretch.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann allowed one run on six hits in seven innings while improving to 5-0 this season. He joined Chris Sale of the White Sox and Jake Arrieta of the Cubs as the only five-game winners in the majors. The one run he allowed came on a solo homer by Byung Ho Park, the first home run (and second run overall) allowed by Zimmermann this season.

OF Justin Upton went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in the first inning. It was is second home run of the season and first since April 12.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
