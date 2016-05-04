C James McCann was activated from the 15-day disabled list, the Detroit Tigers announced Tuesday. McCann has been sidelined with an ankle injury. He will be in the starting lineup and batting seventh for Tuesday’s game against the Cleveland Indians. McCann was hitting .133 in four games prior to his injury.

C James McCann (sprained ankle) was activated from the disabled list. To make room on the roster, the Tigers traded C Bobby Wilson to Texas for C Chad Bell, who was assigned to Triple-A Toledo. .

RHP Angel Nesbitt (sprained right ankle) began a rehab assignment with Class A Lakeland on Monday, allowing one run in two-thirds of an inning. He went on the 15-day disabled list at the start of the season, retroactive to March 25.

LHP Chad Bell was acquired by the Detroit Tigers to the Texas Rangers for C Bobby Wilson on Tuesday. Bell, 27, is 32-28 with a 3.66 ERA in parts of six minor-league seasons.