C James McCann was activated off the disabled list prior to Tuesday’s game. McCann had been on the disabled since April 12 with a right ankle sprain. In six games on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Toledo McCann hit .091 (2-for-22).

RHP Chad Bell was acquired from Texas on Tuesday in a trade for C Bobby Wilson. In five appearances, two of them starts, at Triple-A Round Rock this season, Bell was 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA. He has been assigned to Triple-A Toledo.

1B Miguel Cabrera was 2-4 in the game. In 580 career at bats against Cleveland Cabrera is hitting .350, with 108 runs, 32 doubles, 40 home runs and 129 RBI. “It seems like he’s always one step ahead of the pitcher instead of being one step behind. It almost seems like he knows what’s coming,” said Indians manager Terry Francona.

DH Victor Martinez was named AL Player of the Week. Martinez last week hit .519 (14-for-27) with 5 doubles, 3 home runs and 8 RBI. It’s Martinez’s fifth career Player of the Week award.

RHP Justin Verlander, pitching against his least favorite opponent in his least favorite ballpark, gave up seven runs in five innings in a 7-3 loss at Cleveland Tuesday. “I felt good, I just did a bad job of pitching. I need to execute better,” said Verlander, who in 45 career starts against Cleveland is 18-20 with a 4.53 ERA. In 25 career starts at Progressive Field he is 9-14 with a 5.61 ERA.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann was named the AL Pitcher of the Month for April. In five starts in April Zimmermann was 5-0 with a 0.55 ERA. His ERA is the third lowest April ERA in Tigers history (minimum of 25 innings pitched). Zimmermann is the first Tigers pitcher to win the AL Pitcher of the Month award since RHP Justin Verlander won it in April of 2012