RHP Michael Fulmer seems likely to make a third start with Detroit after the injured pitcher he’s replacing in the rotation, RHP Shane Greene, reopened the blister on his right middle finger throwing a bullpen. “Right now,” manager Brad Ausmus said, “he’s preparing like he’s going to make another start.” Fulmer gave up four first-inning runs Thursday in Cleveland and is 1-1 in his two major league starts. He has a 6.30 ERA. “My guess is the one impression he probably has gleaned from his first two outings is the importance of fastball command,” Ausmus said. “I think he should also feel confident he can get big league hitters out.”

RF J.D. Martinez missed his first start of the season Friday when manager Brad Ausmus elected to give the slugger a game off. “He hasn’t had a day off,” Ausmus said. “He’s been scuffling lately.” Martinez was 3-for-26 on Detroit’s just-concluded six-game road trip. He’s probable to start Saturday afternoon.

LHP Justin Wilson was roughed up Friday for the first time this season. He gave up a pair of runs in the ninth, both scoring on a double to left center by 2B Rougned Odor. He had not allowed a run in his first 12 appearances covering 11 innings.

RHP Shane Greene’s return to active duty was set back when he reopened the blister on the middle finger of his right hand throwing a bullpen. “He did throw and the tip of his (right middle) finger kind of split open and started bleeding,” manager Brad Ausmus said Friday. “He’s going to be (disabled) a bit longer. It wasn’t severe, it’s not like his finger fell off. It didn’t need stitches.” Greene has missed two starts and it appears likely he will have to make at least one rehab start before being activated.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann gave up three runs Friday night -- the first two on three straight two-out hits in the second and the third on a solo home run by 2B Rougned Odor in the fifth. He walked one and struck out two while giving up seven hits in eight innings. It was the first loss of the season for Zimmermann. “He pitched eight innings,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He gave us a chance to win.” Zimmermann, 5-1, saw his ERA go from 0.55 to 1.10. “It’s the first time it’s happened to me where they didn’t score any runs,” Zimmermann said.

UTL Mike Aviles started in right field Friday night in place of slumping J.D. Martinez. Manager Brad Ausmus has been using a three-man bench lately but even at that has struggled to find playing time for his reserves. “Aviles has actually done okay, in the few at-bats he’s had against Hamels,” Ausmus said. Aviles was 3-for-5 with a pair of solo home runs off Texas starter LHP Cole Hamels entering the game. He struck out twice and walked in his last plate appearance against Hamels.