3B Nick Castellanos raised his average to an American League-best .376 with two more hits on Saturday. Castellanos smacked a two-out, two-run single in the third against Texas, giving him a team-best 24 RBIs, and added a ninth-inning single. He has hit safely in 19 of the last 22 games, batting .405 during that span.

RHP Hector Rondon worked a perfect ninth inning for the save on Saturday.

RHP Justin Verlander will try to rebound from a poor outing in Cleveland when he starts against Texas on Sunday. Verlander surrendered seven earned runs on eight hits in five innings against the Indians as his record dropped to 2-3 while his ERA ballooned to 6.49. Verlander won his last home start on April 27, when he allowed three runs in 6 1/3 innings to Oakland.

2B Ian Kinsler had hia American League-leading 14th multi-hit game on Saturday with a two-run homer and a single. Kinsler entered the game tied with Baltimore’s Manny Machado and the Chicago White Sox’s Adam Eaton. Kinsler, who led the majors with 61 multi-hit games last season, also drew a walk and his batting .308.

OF Cameron Maybin is still not ready to being activated, despite serving as the designated hitter at Triple-A Toledo in recent games. Maybin is still experiencing soreness in right shoulder after spraining it while diving for a ball during his rehab assignment, though he has been throwing out to 120 feet.

RHP Mike Pelfrey had a roller-coaster outing against Texas on Saturday and remained winless as a Tiger. Pelfrey drew heavy boos after allowing home runs to the first two batters he faced, Rougned Odor and Nomar Mazara. He settled down until the sixth, when he gave up three consecutive hits, capped by Adrian Beltre’s two-run homer, and wound up with a no-decision.