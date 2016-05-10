RHP Angel Nesbitt was activated from the disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Sunday. Nesbitt had been on the DL since the start of the season due to a sprained right ankle.

3B Nick Castellanos will be sitting out one of Detroit’s next three games under the plan manager Brad Ausmus has devised to deal with being without a designated hitter in Washington. The current American League batting leader, 1B Miguel Cabrera and DH Victor Martinez will share first and third base duty over the three games, with each sitting out one game.

OF Tyler Collins was recalled from Triple-A Toledo by Detroit on Sunday to give the Tigers a four-man bench for its series in Washington. Detroit can’t use a designated hitter in the National League city but because pitchers will be batting could use a couple of pinch-hitters per game. Collins is a left-handed batter who was up earlier this season without much success.

RHP Buck Farmer was optioned to Triple-A Toledo following Sunday’s 8-3 loss to Texas. Farmer will be returned to the starting rotation for the Mud Hens after working out of the bullpen for the Tigers. Farmer has worked five games for Detroit this season with a 2.16 ERA.

DH Miguel Cabrera got a day off his feet (except running) Sunday as manager Brad Ausmus used him as his designated hitter. Ausmus plans to have Cabrera, DH Victor Martinez and 3B Nick Castellanos each play two of Detroit’s three upcoming games in Washington, where it will not be allowed to have a DH for the pitcher. Cabrera will play one of the three games at first and another at third. Cabrera isn’t fond of DHing but had a double plus a single Sunday.

1B Victor Martinez got on the field defensively Sunday for the first time this season. Martinez was in manager Brad Ausmus’ lineup as the first baseman, a prelude of things to come in Detroit’s imminent series at National League opponent Washington. Ausmus wanted to break his regular designated hitter into full-time duty at home before playing him two of the three games in Washington, where Detroit can’t use a DH. He had an unassisted double play to end the sixth, snaring a line drive and tagging the Texas runner off first.

RHP Francisco Rodriguez saw his first action since May 1 when he pitched the ninth inning Sunday. Rodriguez had been idled as Detroit was dropping five straight games and worked the ninth inning of the sixth consecutive defeat just to get some work in. He allowed three hits and a run.

RHP Justin Verlander came out throwing mid-90s fastballs Sunday. His fastest was clocked at 96 mph and was his final pitch of the game. Verlander struck out nine, walked two and allowed three hits in seven innings of shutout ball. Detroit’s bullpen, though, couldn’t hang on to a 2-0 lead. “It was just a good outing,” Verlander said. “It felt really good to be able to bounce back after my last start. I know the numbers in my last one weren’t good at all but I felt like I was getting close. This was a tough one. Especially with the way it’s been going the last week. And the way it happened, our bullpen’s been so good.” “JV looked like he had more power stuff,” manager Brad Ausmus said, “especially with his fastball.”

OF Cameron Maybin started in center field at Toledo on Saturday night, his first outfield appearance since being recalled from an earlier rehab assignment. Maybin has been bothered by a sore shoulder after missing the first month of the season with a broken bone in his hand. The Tigers will want him to play a few more games before recalling him.