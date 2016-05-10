RHP Michael Fulmer will start on Tuesday against the Nationals. He’s in his first year in the majors after he was traded by the New York Mets to the Tigers last July. He is 1-1 with an ERA of 6.30 so far this season.

INF Nick Castellanos was the cleanup hitter Monday as Victor Martinez got the night off as the Tigers could not use the DH. In his first at-bat, he hit a two-run homer off Stephen Strasburg to give Detroit a 2-0 lead. He entered the game with an average of .375, the best mark in the American League. He was 2-for-4 and is now at .380.

RF J.D. Martinez hit a two-run homer in the fifth off RHP Stephen Strasburg on Monday. He hit the ball 110 miles per hour after he turned around a 3-1 fastball of 96 miles-per-hour for his fourth homer of the year. Martinez had two hits to lift his mark to .239.

OF Tyler Collins was called by the Tigers on Monday from Triple-A Toledo for his second stint with the team this year.

RHP Buck Farmer was sent down to Triple-A Toledo after Sunday’s game.

1B/DH Victor Martinez got the night off as the Tigers were without the DH in a National League park. Manager Brad Ausmus said he noted Martinez played first base on Sunday and could be there on Tuesday and Wednesday in Washington.

RHP Anibal Sanchez made the start Monday at Washington. He gave up six hits and four runs in six innings and his ERA is now 5.89. “He ran out of gas,” manager Brad Ausmus said. Sanchez hurt himself when he misplayed a bunt that allowed Stephen Strasburg to reach base in the seventh. That was his last batter, and Ben Revere followed with a sacrifice fly to tie the game.

OF Cameron Maybin was 0-for-5 as a DH on Sunday for Triple-A Toledo in his minor league rehab stint. That left him with an average of .235 (8-for-34) during his stint with Toledo. He has been out since March 25 with a left wrist fracture.