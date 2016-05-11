RHP Michael Fulmer started on Tuesday against the Nationals. He gave up seven hits and three runs in five innings and was credited with the 5-4 win as the Tigers ended a seven-game losing streak.

INF Nick Castellanos entered Tuesday with a batting average of .380, the best mark in the league. For the second night in a row, he hit a homer and is now hitting .378.

SS Andrew Romine made several good plays in the win Tuesday, including a relay that threw out Wilson Ramos at the plate to end the eighth. The Tigers broke a seven-game losing streak. “We can win. I mean, those (streaks) are going to happen,” he said. “I don’t think anybody was too worried. Teams go into ruts.” He has to play good defense as he provides little offense, with an average of .063. “He’s a legitimate shortstop,” said Brad Ausmus, the Detroit manager.

RHP Shane Greene threw on Monday but is not ready to join a rotation, according to manager Brad Ausmus. A possible return to active duty was set back as he reopened the blister on the middle finger of his right hand while pitching a bullpen session. “The skin has to get toughened up,” Ausmus said. He is 1-2 with an ERA of 6.28 in four games, with three starts, this year for the Tigers.

1B Miguel Cabrera got the night off as the Tigers are without the DH in Washington. Manager Brad Ausmus said he was fine after jamming his knee in a slide into second on Monday in the eighth inning. He did get a pinch-hit RBI single Tuesday as the Tigers won, 5-4.

1B/DH Victor Martinez, who was not in the starting lineup Monday, had four hits Tuesday. He is now hitting .333 on the year.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann will face his former team when he starts on Wednesday against the Nationals. He left Washington after last season and signed with the Tigers as a free agent. He will oppose Washington RHP Max Scherzer, a former Tiger who signed with Washington as a free agent after the 2014 season. “He is kind of the guy we thought he was,” manager Brad Ausmus said of Zimmermann. “Bulldog, no frills, dry sense of humor, low maintenance.” And what about his stuff? “His fastball is what sets things up. His slider is sharp and late but he also has a good curveball. I am not worried in the least about pitching him” against his former team Wednesday, Ausmus said. Zimmermann said he had not been in the visitor’s clubhouse until he arrived Monday for the first game of the series. “It is going to be fun,” Zimmermann said of his Wednesday start.

OF Cameron Maybin continues to be delayed in his return to the major leagues. Manager Brad Ausmus said Tuesday that the plan is for Maybin to play center field on Wednesday in his rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo.