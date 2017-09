OF Steven Moya was recalled by Detroit from Triple-A Toledo, where he had a .310 average with nine homers and 24 RBIs.

OF Justin Upton played his first career game in center field. After 1,217 games in the majors, Upton made his debut in center in this game. Manager Brad Ausmus said if all goes well, he could be back there tomorrow as Oriole Park is smaller than other places.