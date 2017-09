LHP Blaine Hardy was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Thursday. Hardy, who missed the start of the season due to a left shoulder impingement, had no decisions and a 2.45 ERA in six relief appearances for Detroit this year.

LHP Daniel Norris was optioned to Toledo on Friday.

OF Cameron Maybin went 0-for-3 at Toledo in his rehab assignment. He’s now hitting .196 in 14 games, having been out since fracturing his left wrist on March 25.