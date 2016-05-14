FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
May 15, 2016 / 2:21 AM / a year ago

Detroit Tigers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LF Steven Moya is off to a good start since being called up from Triple-A Toledo on Thursday.

RHP Warwick Saupold had his contract purchased from Triple-A Toledo on Friday.

LHP Daniel Norris was optioned to Toledo on Friday.

DH Victor Martinez posted another hit to keep his hot streak going.

RHP Justin Verlander has always pitched well versus the Orioles, going 9-3.

OF Cameron Maybin went 0-for-3 at Toledo in his rehab assignment. He’s now hitting .196 in 14 games, having been out since fracturing his left wrist on March 25.

