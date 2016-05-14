LF Steven Moya is off to a good start since being called up from Triple-A Toledo on Thursday.

RHP Warwick Saupold had his contract purchased from Triple-A Toledo on Friday.

LHP Daniel Norris was optioned to Toledo on Friday.

DH Victor Martinez posted another hit to keep his hot streak going.

RHP Justin Verlander has always pitched well versus the Orioles, going 9-3.

OF Cameron Maybin went 0-for-3 at Toledo in his rehab assignment. He’s now hitting .196 in 14 games, having been out since fracturing his left wrist on March 25.