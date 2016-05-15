LF Steven Moya has provided some boost since being recalled from Triple-A Toledo prior to Thursday’s game.

RHP Michael Fulmer (2-1, 6.00 ERA) will be trying to earn his third career victory Sunday against the Orioles.

RHP Shane Greene (blister) will likely have to appear in two rehab appearances before he rejoins the team.

RHP Anibal Sanchez (3-4) allowed four runs and six hits with four strikeouts and two walks in six innings Saturday against Baltimore.

CF Cameron Maybin (wrist) will most likely return to the team when the Tigers begin a nine-game homestand beginning Monday.

CF Justin Upton’s recent struggles, underscore the team’s overall performance at the plate over the past two weeks.