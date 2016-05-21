C James McCann was 1-for-4 with an RBI on Friday, nudging his average to .127. McCann has been buried in a deep slump this spring, only interrupted by a trip to the disabled list to nurse a sprained ankle. He became the first-string catcher during the offseason when the team allowed Alex Avila to depart as a free agent. McCann hit .264 with seven homers and 41 RBIs in 114 games last season. “The big picture is he’s going to learn from this and it’s going to help him the rest of his career,” manager Brad Ausmus said.

RHP Michael Fulmer makes his fifth start since being recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Saturday. The rookie got a no-decision in his last start against Baltimore on Sunday while pitching 4 1/3 innings and allowing five runs (four earned) on five hits. Fulmer, the franchise’s top pitching prospect, is 2-1 with a 6.52 ERA. Regardless of Saturday’s outcome, Fulmer could return to the minors as early as next week. Shane Greene is close to be activated from the disabled list and will likely reclaim his spot in the rotation.

RHP Shane Greene pitched three scoreless innings during a rehab start for Single-A West Michigan on Friday. Greene allowed two hits and a walk while striking out five. He threw 42 pitches, 27 for strikes. Greene went on the 15-day disabled list April 29 with a blister on his right middle finger. It’s uncertain whether he will have another rehab start before being activated.

1B Miguel Cabrera hit a pair of home runs in the 7-5 loss to Tampa Bay on Friday. Cabrera hit an opposite-field shot in the third and crushed a solo homer to straightaway center in the seventh. He has eight home runs, with seven coming since April 25. He added a single for his fourth game with at least three hits. “He seems to be coming around nicely,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He’s starting to really look like Miggy.”

2B Ian Kinsler had his streak of four straight games with a homer run snapped Friday. He went 1-for-5 with a run scored and struck out twice. Kinsler became the first player in club history to hit a homer in four consecutive games since the late Dick McAuliffe accomplished the feat in 1969. Kinsler is also the first Tiger to hit homers in four consecutive games from the leadoff spot.