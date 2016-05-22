RHP Michael Fulmer made his Comerica Park debut and struck out a career-high 11 while collecting his third victory on Saturday.

RHP Shane Greene is scheduled to make his next rehab start with Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday.

1B Miguel Cabrera went 0-for-3 with a walk on Saturday, dropping his average to .302.

2B Ian Kinsler extended his hitting streak to nine games with a bloop single in the third inning on Saturday.

RHP Jordan Zimmerman will oppose Tampa Bay ace Chris Archer on Sunday after one of the strangest victories of his career.