Detroit Tigers - PlayerWatch
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
May 22, 2016 / 10:21 PM / a year ago

Detroit Tigers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Michael Fulmer made his Comerica Park debut and struck out a career-high 11 while collecting his third victory on Saturday.

RHP Shane Greene is scheduled to make his next rehab start with Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday.

1B Miguel Cabrera went 0-for-3 with a walk on Saturday, dropping his average to .302.

2B Ian Kinsler extended his hitting streak to nine games with a bloop single in the third inning on Saturday.

RHP Jordan Zimmerman will oppose Tampa Bay ace Chris Archer on Sunday after one of the strangest victories of his career.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
