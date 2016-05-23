SS Andrew Romine replaced SS Jose Iglesias in the starting lineup Sunday as manager Brad Ausmus continued to find weekly playing time for his reserves. Romine took 16 at-bats into Sunday's game and slammed the first pitch he saw off the wall in extreme right for an RBI triple in the second. "I told him I'd be getting him into one of the games this weekend," Ausmus said. "I talked to him early (about playing time) and he said he understands." Romine finished at first base after 1B Miguel Cabrera took a pitch off his left kneecap in the seventh inning.

RHP Drew VerHagen was optioned to Triple-A Toledo following Sunday's game with RHP Buck Farmer brought up to replace him. VerHagen gave up three hits and two runs in one inning of relief Sunday to raise his ERA with Detroit to 7.11. "I think Drew's got chance to be a really good pitcher," manager Brad Ausmus said. "He can pitch anywhere in the game. I think eventually he can be a back-end of the bullpen type reliever. But right now he's having trouble throwing strikes. He's a little off in terms of commanding the ball, fastball and the curveball. We just want him to go down there and straighten himself out. We really like him a lot. He's a guy who throws 95, he's 6-5, there's a lot to like about him. But right now think he could use some time honing his skills."

RHP Buck Farmer, back and forth between Toledo and Detroit this season, makes a return trip Monday when he reports to replace the optioned-out RHP Drew VerHagen. Farmer, with the club earlier this season, was 0-0 working out of the Mud Hens bullpen but had a 2.16 ERA in five games.

1B Miguel Cabrera is day-to-day after getting hit just below the left knee Sunday by a pitch in the seventh inning. He was replaced by a pinch-runner but Cabrera has a history of playing with pain so he might be back in the lineup Monday night. Cabrera seems to be getting his power back after playing much of the previous two seasons with injuries that affected his legs. Cabrera drove his ninth home run of the season into the shrubbery above the wall in dead center leading off the third inning. He has eight home runs and 20 RBI in his last 26 games. "I don't expect the thing with Miggy to be anything serious," manager Brad Ausmus said. "The ball hit him on a nerve and he felt the pain go down his leg."

RHP Jordan Zimmermann left Sunday's winning start against Tampa Bay with two outs in the sixth inning due to a right groin strain. The club was waiting on results of an MRI before determining whether a spell on the disabled list might be forthcoming for Zimmermann. "We're going to hold off (making a roster decision) until we get a diagnosis (of the MRI)," manager Brad Ausmus said. "The off day (Thursday) is going to help. You certainly don't want to see your best pitcher from the start of the season out for any length of time. We might not need a starter (for him) because of the off day."

CF Cameron Maybin will get a token fine after throwing his helmet and bat on the ground following an eighth-inning strikeout Saturday. Home plate umpire Ron Kulpa pointed at the bat on the ground, meaning he would be fined for throwing his equipment under the playing rules. "There will be a fine," said manager Brad Ausmus, who jumped out of the dugout to make sure his center fielder would not be thrown out.