C James McCann was charged with a throwing error Monday against the Angels, his first error after 139 errorless games to start his career, a major league record for a catcher. The previous record was 93 games, set by the Indians' Frankie Pytlak in 1932-34.

RHP Michael Fulmer will start Wednesday against the Angels. Fulmer is coming off a victory in his last start when he threw 7 2/3 scoreless innings against Oakland. He began the season at Triple-A Toledo before making his big league debut on April 29. He has never faced the Angels.

RHP Warwick Saupold had to leave Tuesday's game against the Angels in the sixth inning with a right groin strain. He injured himself covering first when he had to change direction suddenly because of a bad throw from 1B Miguel Cabrera.

C Bryan Holaday's two-run home run in the third inning off RHP Corey Kluber was his second of the year and fifth of his career. "I was just looking for a pitch I could put the barrel on, and it worked out," Holaday said. "It was a good pitch, down and in, but unfortunately he was able to put a good swing on it," Kluber said.

2B Ian Kinsler went 2-for-5 with a grand slam Tuesday against the Angels and now has hit safely in 19 of his last 22 games. During the stretch, he is hitting .341 (31 for 91) with 22 runs, six doubles, one triple, six homers and 13 RBIs.

RHP Anibal Sanchez gave up six runs on eight hits and two walks in three innings Tuesday against the Angels. Despite the rough outing, Sanchez got no-decision because the Tigers rallied to tie the game in the eighth inning. "His location's off, I don't think he's real confident on the mound right now," Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. "We're going to have to make an adjustment with Sanchez, something has to be done. We need better starts than that, he knows we need better starts than that."