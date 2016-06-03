2B Ian Kinsler, who ranks second in the American League with 44 runs scored, was not in the lineup on Thursday night. Manager Brad Ausmus said it was simply a day of rest.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann “should be fine” for his scheduled start on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. Zimmermann, who is 7-2 with a 2.52 ERA, missed a start with a mild groin strain.

RHP Anibal Sanchez will go to the bullpen after allowing six runs on eight hits, including three home runs, in three innings Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Angels. Since winning his first two starts, Sanchez is 1-6 with a 7.43 ERA. The right-hander has permitted more home runs than any other pitcher in the American League, 14.

RHP Bobby Parnell had his contract purchased from Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday. Parnell recorded four saves while compiling a 3.98 earned-run average and 16 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings for the Mud Hens. Parnell, who signed a minor-league contract in March, collected 22 saves for the New York Mets in 2013 before undergoing Tommy John surgery the next year.