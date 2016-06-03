LHP Matt Boyd held the Yankees hitless for five innings on Thursday, but struggled during the third time through the order and wound up taking the loss. Boyd was charged with four runs on six hits in 6 1/3 innings. He retired the first 14 batters before issuing a walk to Chase Headley. Boyd was making his second start, as he gave up three runs in five innings at Oakland on May 28. “They made an adjustment on my changeup and started taking me the other way,” he said. “That’s when I’ve got to make the adjustment faster to counter that.”

LHP Blaine Hardy was recalled from Triple-A Toledo after Thursday’s game. The situational left-hander has appeared in six games with the Tigers this season and has a 2.45 ERA with five strikeouts in 7 1/3 innings. Hardy was one of the team’s most reliable reliever last season, appearing in 70 games with a 3.08 ERA and 13 holds. He will join Justin Wilson as the only two left-handers in the bullpen.

LHP Kyle Ryan was shipped to Triple-A Toledo following Thursday’s game. Ryan pitched two-thirds of an inning against the New York Yankees on Thursday, allowing one hit. He has appeared in 21 games this season with Detroit, posting a 1-1 record and 3.10 ERA. Ryan was a victim of circumstance, as the Tigers wanted a fresh left-handed arm in the bullpen against the Chicago White Sox this weekend.

2B Ian Kinsler was not in the starting lineup but contributed a pinch-hit RBI double off Yankees reliever Andrew Miller on Thursday. Kinsler, who is second in the American League with 44 runs scored, batted .375 on the West Coast trip and hit his first career grand slam. Kinsler is hitting .426 with three home runs in 47 at-bats against left-handers this season, which bodes well this weekend as the Chicago White Sox are scheduled to start three lefties.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann “should be fine” for his scheduled start on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. Zimmermann, who is 7-2 with a 2.52 ERA, missed a start with a mild groin strain.

RHP Bobby Parnell made his Tigers debut against the Yankees on Thursday night. The former New York Mets closer faced one batter and allowed an RBI single to Aaron Hicks. Parnell had his contract purchased from Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday after posting a 3.98 ERA in 21 appearances there, including four saves. He appeared in 30 games with the Mets last year and signed a minor-league deal with the Tigers in February.