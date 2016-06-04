RHP Warwick Saupold is expected to miss 2-4 weeks with his right groin strain, manager Brad Ausmus indicated on Friday. Saupold was injured diving for a throw while covering first base during a relief appearance against the Angels on Monday. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list the following day. Saupold was ineffective in five relief outings, allowing eight earned runs in 6 2/3 innings.

3B Nick Castellanos was not in the starting lineup on Friday. Manager Brad Ausmus elected to give Castellanos a rest after he struck out four times against the New York Yankees on Thursday, including three against starter Michael Pineda. Castellanos' average has dropped 59 points since May 9th but he's still hitting .321. "He could use a night off," Ausmus said. "There have been times when I was going to give him a day off and then he had a couple of hits. (Thursday) he had a rough night."

LHP Kyle Ryan was demoted to Triple-A Toledo after Thursday's game because he wasn't getting enough left-handed hitters out, according to manager Brad Ausmus. Left-handers have hit .364 with a .636 slugging percentage against Ryan in 33 at-bats. "He just needs to refine his breaking ball," Ausmus said. Ryan has appeared in 43 games for the Tigers over the last three seasons, including seven starts.

1B Miguel Cabrera left Friday's game during the seventh inning with lower back tightness. Cabrera singled in a run earlier in the inning, then came out after reaching third base. He is listed as day-to-day. Manager Brad Ausmus is hopeful Cabrera will play on Saturday. "I told him I would check with him in the morning," Ausmus said. "He said he thought he'd be fine."

RHP Mike Pelfrey makes his 11th start of the season on Saturday, still seeking his first victory as a Tiger. It won't be easy, considering he'll be opposing White Sox ace Chris Sale, who leads the American League with nine victories. Pelfrey didn't give up any earned runs in his last start at Oakland on Sunday, dropping his ERA below the 5.00 mark for the first time in a month. He's 0-4 with a 6.20 ERA in eight career starts against the White Sox.