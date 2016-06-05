RHP Shane Greene was activated from the 15-day disabled list on Saturday. He retired the side in the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox with two strikeouts. He was sidelined with a blister on his middle finger. Greene, who made three starts earlier this season, will come out of the bullpen and pitch mainly in the sixth and seven innings when needed, manager Brad Ausmus said. That leaves left-hander Matt Boyd in the rotation as the No. 5 starter. “It was just fun to get out there,” Greene said.

RHP Buck Farmer was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Saturday. Farmer was sent down to make room for Shane Greene, who came off the disabled list. Farmer pitched two perfect innings against the New York Yankees on Thursday with three strikeouts. He has a 2.19 ERA in eight relief appearances with Detroit this season. Farmer will be a prime candidate for another call-up when the Tigers need a reliever in the near future.

1B Miguel Cabrera started on Saturday after leaving Friday’s game during the seventh inning with lower back tightness. He had one hit in five-at bats, dropping his season average to .308. Cabrera did extend his modest hitting streak to six games. He’s had good success against the White Sox’s Jose Quintana, the scheduled starter on Sunday. Cabrera has a .364 average in 33 at-bats against Quintana with four doubles and a homer.

RHP Justin Verlander will make his 37th career start against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday. He is 18-13 with a 3.95 ERA and 200 strikeouts against the division rival. Verlander lost his last start, as he allowed four runs on four hits in 7 1/3 innings to the Los Angeles Angels on Monday. White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu has a .381 average and two home runs against Verlander in 21 career at-bats.

RHP Mike Pelfrey finally got his first win with the Tigers in his 11th start of the season on Saturday. He gave up two runs on five hits in six innings, allowing just two hits after the first three batters singled off him. Pelfrey had lost his last nine decisions, including his last four with Minnesota a year ago. He also got his first victory over the Chicago White Sox in nine career starts. His most recent victory was Aug. 12 of last season against Texas.