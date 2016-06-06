RHP Shane Greene worked a second straight 1-2-3 inning Sunday to provide a least a temporary boost to the back end of the Tigers’ bullpen. “I like it,” Greene said. Would he be ready for a third straight game Monday? “It’s not my decision but if they ask, I’ll be ready.” Greene worked a scoreless seventh Saturday and a three-batter eighth Sunday. “Greeny was kind of a big part of the last two days,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He was real sharp in his two outings and it was the first time he’s gone back-to-back. So far so good, but it is an extremely small sample size. The one thing I would say I was the most happy with was that he came back and on the second day he was throwing 94-96 miles per hour.”

RHP Francisco Rodriguez blew a save opportunity in his first game with the Tigers, opening day, but made it 17 in a row since when he worked a three-batter ninth inning in Detroit’s 5-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox. There have been a few wobbles during his saves but the bottom line is no wins turned into losses. It’s provided a major boost to Detroit’s bullpen this season after several seasons of erratic closing situations.

RHP Justin Verlander allowed two home runs Sunday but they were both solo shots and he gave up only three other hits in the seven innings he pitched in squaring his record at 5-5. “We needed the series (sweep),” Verlander said. “Coming off a tough road trip, it’s nice to get back home and play well. Especially against a team in our division. I really like the feel around this clubhouse.” Verlander struck out eight and walked just one. “I thought he looked pretty good,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “I thought he got tired at the end of the game.”

CF Cameron Maybin doesn’t fit manager Brad Ausmus’ idea of the ideal second-place hitter in a batting order but that’s where he sits for now. “We’ve won our last two games,” Ausmus said prior to Sunday’s game, “so that’s where he is now. There’s no guarantee that’s where he’ll be (Monday). Long-term, it’s better to have an RBI guy there than a base-stealer there.” After the 5-2 win over the Chicago White Sox, Ausmus confirmed Maybin would be batting second Monday night. “He’s getting on base,” the manager said.

LF Justin Upton had a solid single to left plus a two-run double to left Sunday as he struggles to break out of a disappointing start to this season. Upton lined a 3-0 pitch for his double. “I gave him the green light and I‘m sure he was looking for a fastball on a 3-0 count,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He had two lines drive to left and actually the last one to right looked real good as well. This also could be a way to get a guy out of a slump. The last couple days he’s felt good at the plate even though he had Saturday off. He’ll be back in there again.” Upton entered the game batting .214 and got a mental health day off Saturday.