LHP Matt Boyd makes his third start of the season when he faces the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday. Boyd retired the first 14 batters he faced against the New York Yankees on Thursday but wound up taking the loss. He allowed four runs on six hits in 6 1/3 innings as the Yankees started going the opposite way on his changeup. Boyd lasted five innings in his first start May 28 at Oakland and gave up three runs. Boyd, who was traded by the Blue Jays last summer, faced his former team on Aug. 28 last season and gave up five runs on seven hits in six innings while taking the loss.

RHP Michael Fulmer stretched his scoreless streak to 22 1/3 innings by tossing six shutout innings on Monday. The rookie righthander held Toronto to just two hits -- singles by Darwin Barney -- while walking three and striking out five. He has won fourth consecutive start, giving up just a broken-bat homer to Tampa Bay’s Evan Longoria during that stretch. Fulmer’s streak is the third longest by a rookie pitcher in franchise history. John Hiller tossed 28 2/3 scoreless frames in 1967 and Victor Santos had a 25-inning streak in 2001.

3B Nick Castellanos should be strongly considered for the American League All-Star team, manager Brad Ausmus said on Monday. Castellanos has enjoyed a breakout season despite a recent slump, batting .317 with 10 homers and 33 RBI. His batting average is still second best among AL third baseman, trailing only Oakland’s Danny Valencia (.343). He was 2-for-5 with three runs scored on Monday. “I’d be shocked if he wasn’t in the discussion,” Ausmus said.

RHP Anibal Sanchez made his first relief appearance on Monday since being demoted to the bullpen on Monday. He retired all three batters he faced in the 11-0 win over Toronto. Sanchez had not pitched since he allowed six runs in three innings against the Los Angeles Angels on May 31. “I thought he looked really good,” catcher James McCann said. “For me, that was my highest point of the night, to see him come out and have a quick 1-2-3 inning.”