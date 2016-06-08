LHP Matt Boyd got a no-decision in his third start of the season on Tuesday. He allowed just one run -- a solo homer to Toronto Blue Jays CF Kevin Pillar -- in 5 1/3 innings. But he struggled with his control, walking five batters while striking out five. Boyd has a shaky grip on the No. 5 spot in the rotation but has pitched well enough to keep the job.

RHP Michael Fulmer, who extended his scoreless streak to 22 1/3 innings in Monday’s 11-0 victory, is the first Detroit pitcher since at least 1913 to have three consecutive starts with six or more shutout innings and three or fewer hits allowed.

2B Ian Kinsler continued to sizzle at the plate with two crucial run-scoring hits in the 3-2, 10-win over Toronto on Tuesday. Kinsler had a run-scoring double, then contributed the eighth walkoff hit of his career with a bases-loaded single in the 10th. He’s among the American League leaders with 50 runs scored and 25 multi-hit games and has recorded multiple hits in 11 of his last 23 games.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann will be seeking his ninth victory when he starts the finale of a three-game series against Toronto on Wednesday. Zimmermann won his last start on Friday against the Chicago White Sox after missing a start with a mild groin strain. He pitched 5 2/3 innings and gave up two runs on five hits. He has a 1-0 record and 0.66 ERA in two career starts against the Blue Jays.

CF Cameron Maybin was not in the starting lineup on Tuesday. He was inserted as a pinch-runner during the ninth inning and stayed in the game. The team had gone 13-7 with him in the lineup since he was activated from the disabled list in May. He’s batting .419 with 15 runs scored and was recently elevated to the No. 2 spot. “He really hasn’t had a day off,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He came out of a game in Anaheim with a wrist thing and it acted up a little bit on the West Coast swing. Then he felt it a little bit yesterday, so this was kind of a planned day off.”