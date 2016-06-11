1B Miguel Cabrera is 10-for-37 off LHP CC Sabathia after going 0-for-3 off him Friday night. At one point, Cabrera was 10-for-19 off Sabathia but he is hitless in his last 18 regular-season at-bats against the veteran southpaw. Cabrera had a 10-game hitting streak stopped Friday and remains one hit shy of becoming the seventh active player to reach 2,400 career hits. Defensively, Cabrera recorded 17 putouts in eight innings, which tied for the second highest at the position in a nine-inning game in the last two seasons.

RHP Justin Verlander will try to get his first career win at the current edition of Yankee Stadium Saturday night. Verlander’s lone win in New York against the Yankees was Aug. 16, 2007. Since the Yankees changed stadiums, he is 0-4 with a 4.84 ERA in seven starts in New York. Verlander is 5-5 with a 3.97 ERA and has matched his win total from last season. He continued pitching well Sunday against the Chicago White Sox when he allowed two runs and five hits in seven innings. Since May 8, he has accumulated 52 strikeouts, posted a 2.01 ERA and allowed a .161 (25-for-155) opponents’ batting average.

CF Cameron Maybin returned to Detroit’s lineup on Friday night after not starting the past two games. Maybin had a cortisone shot to deal with soreness in his left wrist, which he broke during spring training.

CF Cameron Maybin returned to the lineup after not starting the final two games against Toronto due to lingering wrist soreness. Maybin had a cortisone shot in his left wrist Monday and manager Brad Ausmus said he got it then because the team was planning on giving him Wednesday off.

LF Justin Upton was 0-for-3 following an 8-for-24 homestand but also appeared to take a bad read on a first-inning fly ball by New York SS Didi Gregorius. The ball wound up going over Upton’s head and reached the warning track, allowing two runs to score. “Off the bat, I didn’t think it would get over my head,” Upton said. “I froze, and then the wind picked it up and took it, and I couldn’t catch up to it.” While Upton explained what happened, manager Brad Ausmus did not sound pleased with the questioning as he said: “I will not blame one player for a game, or trying to blame Justin Upton for a game. That won’t happen. You’re not going to hear that from me. If you want to write it, you want to say he did it? Fine. You’re not going to hear it from me.”