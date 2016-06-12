RHP Michael Fulmer puts his streak of 22 1/3 scoreless innings on the line Sunday when he faces the Yankees. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Fulmer’s streak is the third longest in Detroit history by a rookie. Only John Hiller (28 2/3 scoreless innings in 1967) and Victor Santos (25 scoreless innings in 2001) have longer streaks. Most of Fulmer’s success can be attributed to developing an effective changeup, which he said Friday he really felt something click with the pitch during a pregame bullpen session May 21 vs. Tampa Bay. “I’ve always trusted it and I think before my start against the Rays I had a bullpen where I threw about 30 of them,” Fulmer said Friday. “Something just clicked. I can’t tell you what because I have no idea, but something just clicked. Ever since it’s worked and I’ve been throwing it and it’s been working.” Fulmer is 4-0 with an 0.32 ERA in his last four starts and the Elias Sports Bureau said he is the fourth rookie to win four consecutive starts with an ERA that low since 1984. The others were Orel Hershisher (1984, 0.25 ERA), Matt Cain (2006, 0.00 ERA) and Chris Archer (2013, 0.29 ERA).

SS Jose Iglesias ran his hitting streak to 10 games with a one-out single in the fifth in Saturday which preceded 2B Ian Kinsler’s three-run homer. Iglesias is batting .394 (13-for-33) during this streak.

1B Miguel Cabrera will have to wait another day to become the seventh active player to reach 2,400 hits. He had a 10-game hitting streak stopped by going 0-for-4 on Friday and grounded out four times Saturday.

RHP Justin Verlander allowed one run and five hits in 6 2/3 innings and picked up his elusive first win at the current Yankee Stadium on Saturday night. Verlander had been 0-4 with a 4.84 ERA in seven starts at New York, including June 19 when he allowed DH Alex Rodriguez’s 3,000th hit and two other home runs.

2B Ian Kinsler had 15 games with four RBIs before Saturday. In Detroit’s 6-1 win on Saturday, he had five for the first time in his career. Kinsler, who is batting .317, hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning and added a two-run double in the seventh.