RHP Michael Fulmer has not allowed a run in his last 28 1/3 innings and it is the second-longest scoreless streak by a Detroit rookie. Only John Hiller's mark of 28 2/3 innings in 1967 is longer. Fulmer is the first major league pitcher since Washington LHP Gio Gonzalez to pitch at least six scoreless innings and allow two hits or less in three straight starts. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, he is the second pitcher to throw at least six shutout innings and allow three hits or less in four straight starts. The other was Chicago Cubs RHP Jake Arrieta.

1B Miguel Cabrera became the seventh active player to get 2,400 career hits when he doubled in the first inning off RHP Michael Pineda. The hit came eight days shy of the 13th anniversary of his first career hit, a walk-off home run of Tampa Bay RHP Al Levine. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Detroit 1B Miguel Cabrera (33 years, 55 days) is the fifth-youngest player to reach 2,400 hits. The others are Ty Cobb, Rogers Hornsby, Hank Aaron and Robin Yount. "As long as Miggy plays you're going to keep asking questions," Detroit 2B Ian Kinsler said. "If there was another league above MLB he could play in it. He's a special talent and whenever you ask questions about another milestone, it's no surprise."

DH Victor Martinez is batting .393 (44-for-112) on the road this season after getting a hit in the fourth inning that deflected off RHP Michael Pineda. Martinez was briefly looked at by manager Brad Ausmus and the trainer but stayed in the game. Ausmus said it was due to Martinez's knee acting up from time to time but said he would be fine.

2B Ian Kinsler began the series with a 12-pitch at-bat resulting in what he thought was a questionable strikeout. He ended it with seven RBIs after hitting a three-run home run Saturday and a two-run home run Sunday. He has homered in consecutive games for the third time this season and did so after unsuccessfully attempting to bunt in the third inning.