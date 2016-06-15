RHP Buck Farmer was recalled from Triple-A Toledo after the Monday night game. Farmer, 25, had a 2.19 ERA in eight relief appearances with Detroit earlier this season. In seven starts for Toledo, he was 0-2 with a 5.54 ERA. The Tigers needed a fresh arm for the bullpen after a 12-inning game Monday.

RHP Bobby Parnell was optioned to Triple-A Toledo after the Monday night game. Parnell gave up on run in one inning Monday against the White Sox, leaving him with a 7.36 ERA in four appearances for Detroit.