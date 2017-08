LHP Justin Wilson was available to pitch after missing a couple of days with a sore elbow.

DH Victor Martinez (knee) was held out for a third straight day as a preventative measure despite hitting .500 with four home runs and nine RBIs against Wednesday's starter Chris Sale. Manager Brad Ausmus said Martinez could pinch, but didn't want to risk injury. "We need him all year," Ausmus said.

3B Mike Aviles returned after leaving Tuesday's game with a wrist injury. Manager Brad Ausmus said Aviles rolled his wrist, but did not sustain any serious injury.