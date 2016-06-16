C James McCann's double on Wednesday continued a recent hot streak which has extended over his last nine games, during which he is hitting 10-for-35 with five extra-base hits (two doubles, a triple and two home runs) to go along with seven RBIs and four run scored.

SS Jose Iglesias extended his league-leading hitting streak to 13 games Wednesday, hitting a two-run homer off of Chris Sale. The streak is the longest by a Tigers' player this season. During the stretch, Iglesias is 17-for-43 (.395) with four doubles, a home run, five RBIs and 11 runs scored.

LHP Justin Wilson was available to pitch after missing a couple of days with a sore elbow.

DH Victor Martinez (knee) was held out for a third straight day as a preventative measure despite hitting .500 with four home runs and nine RBIs against Wednesday's starter Chris Sale. Manager Brad Ausmus said Martinez could pinch, but didn't want to risk injury. "We need him all year," Ausmus said.

3B Mike Aviles returned after leaving Tuesday's game with a wrist injury. Manager Brad Ausmus said Aviles rolled his wrist, but did not sustain any serious injury.

