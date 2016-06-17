RHP Michael Fulmer, who starts Friday, is 5-0 with a 0.26 ERA in his past five starts, allowing one earned run and 13 hits over 34 1/3 innings. Fulmer has thrown at least six shutout innings and yielded three or fewer hits in his past four starts. Fulmer and Cubs RHP Jake Arrieta (last year) are the only pitchers in major league history to record four straight starts of six or more scoreless innings with allow three or fewer hits.

RF J.D. Martinez is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks with a fractured right elbow. Martinez was injured when he collided with the wall near the foul pole while chasing Paulo Orlando’s triple.

DH Victor Martinez, who pinch hit Wednesday and had not started since Sunday against the Yankees, was back in the lineup after receiving a cortisone shot in his right knee. Martinez responded with his second career three-homer game.

RHP Justin Verlander improved to 21-8 with a 3.26 ERA in 39 career starts against the Royals on Thursday. He is 5-2 with a 2.31 ERA in his past eight starts this season.

CF Cameron Maybin was not in the lineup for the second time in three days. He is receiving treatment on a tender left quadriceps, which he tweaked Monday in Chicago. Maybin is trying to insure that it will be a short-range injury and not linger.

LF Justin Upton moved from left to center Thursday, replacing Cameron Maybin, who is nursing a sore left quad. Upton made his sixth start in center, while he has started 53 games in left. Upton, however, moved back to left field in the second inning after RF J.D. Martinez fractured his right elbow.

Mike Aviles started in left, his fifth straight start. Aviles had back-to-back two-hit games in the White Sox series. Aviles has started four games at second base, four at shortstop, four at third base, two in right field and five in left. He had a hit in the third inning against the Royals, who drafted him in the seventh round in 2003.