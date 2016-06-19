LHP Matt Boyd, who gave up seven runs and eight hits in 3 2/3 innings on Saturday, was optioned to Triple-A Toledo after the game. Manager Brad Ausmus did not say who would replace Boyd in the rotation. Boyd is 0-2 with a 6.44 ERA in six games (five starts), allowing 32 hits and walking 11 in 29 1/3 innings.

RHP Warwick Saupold, who went on the disabled list June 1 with a strained right groin, threw a 45-pitch bullpen session Saturday. "I feel 100 percent ready to go," Saupold said. "The next step, I'm not sure, it's up to them."

LHP Blaine Hardy was optioned to Triple-A Toledo after the 16-5 loss to the Royals on Saturday. He had a 5.84 ERA in 13 relief appearances. Hardy gave up a double to 1B Eric Hosmer to lead off the seventh inning, the only batter he faced Saturday.

RHP Jordan Zimmerman, who starts Sunday, was the American League pitcher of the month for April, when he went 5-0 with a 0.55 ERA. He is tied for second in the AL with nine wins and is ninth with 1.85 walks per nine innings. Only White Sox LHP Chris Sale has more wins (11) in the AL.

CF Cameron Maybin, who missed three of the previous four games with a sore left quad, returned to the lineup on Saturday. Maybin, who entered the game with a .364 batting average, singled in his first at-bat and scored a run in the first inning.