OF-INF Andrew Romine made his second pitching appearance in the majors, walking two and getting the final two outs in the eighth inning in the 16-5 loss to the Royals. "You can't just walk around smiling," Romine said in pitching in that situation. "But, on the inside I was happy, I was enjoying it, aside from the score, which was not cool," Romine said. "But, it's still something that I got to do, a life experience that doesn't happen very often." He did receive some advise from Tigers pitchers. "Don't throw as hard as you can," Romine said. "Please don't hurt yourself Take a little off and try not to hit people. That's pretty much what you're doing up there because to get hurt in that situation would not be cool. I'm not going to strike them out. It was more just trying to keep it down and not give up home runs and not hit somebody. I was really just focusing more on that."

RHP Bruce Rondon was recalled from Triple-A Toledo, where he was 2-2 with nine saves, a 3.74 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings. The Tigers abruptly sent Rondon home last September for what the termed "work ethic issues." Rondon said through an interpreter, "I'd like to thank the team for giving me the opportunity to come back to the major leagues, and I'm going to take advantage of the opportunity." Rondon had an impressive outing Sunday, retiring all six batters he faced, while striking out three. "If he pitches like that he's going to be up here for a really long time," Tigers starter Jordan Zimmermann said. "He had a good fastball and a slider to go with it. They didn't really have a chance to hit him."

LHP Kyle Ryan, who had not allowed a run over eight appearances, covering seven innings, with Triple-A Toledo, was recalled. He replaces Blaine Hardy, who was optioned to the Mud Hens, as the second lefty in the bullpen. Ryan was sent to the minors on June 2 with left-handers hitting .364, 12-for-33, off him. "They didn't even have to tell me," Ryan said. "I understood that I was not getting left-handers out and that was my job at the time. And I wasn't doing my job. I got down there and I did what I needed to do; I worked. I got comfortable again throwing all of my pitches. We'll see how it goes, hopefully good." Ryan, however, suffered the loss in his first game back, retiring only one of the five batters he faced, walking two intentionally, in giving up a run on two hits in the 13th.

2B Ian Kinsler, who has played in the previous 17 games, was not in the lineup. He has a .133 average, 2-for-15, against Royals starter RHP Chris Young. Mike Aviles started at second. Kinsler did enter in the ninth as a pinch hitter and made two outstanding fielding plays.

RHP Anibal Sanchez allowed one run and four hits in 2 1/3 innings Saturday. Sanchez made 11 starts earlier this season and the 32-year-old has been a starter most of his career. Will he replace LHP Matt Boyd, who was sent to the minors, in the rotation? "I haven't discussed it," Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. "I don't really have a comment on it. Right now we have four starters. On whatever day that is, Thursday, we'll have another starter." Ausmus said Sanchez has "pitched better out of the bullpen."