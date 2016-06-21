RHP Drew VerHagen was moved from the 15- to the 60-day disabled list on Monday, reducing the Tigers' roster to 39 players. VerHagen has been trying to rehab a nerve compression in his right shoulder that causes numbness in his pitching hand. The open roster spot gives Detroit room to add a player.

LHP Kyle Ryan was sent back to Triple-A Toledo earlier this month to toughen up against left-handed hitters. He was brought in to face a lefty-laden Seattle lineup on Monday and worked two innings, allowing one hit and striking out two. "That was the whole reason he went to the minors," manager Brad Ausmus said. "To improve his approaches, getting lefties out. He went down to sharpen his breaking ball. His sinker can be a very effective pitch against lefties."

1B Miguel Cabrera hit one of the longer home runs ever hit in Comerica Park on Monday night, believed to be the first ever to leave the confines of the ballpark. His 15th home run of the season came after a walk in the first inning. It hit the catwalk just to the left of the green background, bounced through the steel barrier bars and onto the street beyond. "That's probably the farthest I've seen here," manager Brad Ausmus said of the blast, listed at 454 feet but in reality a good 10 feet longer. "He's the guy that everyone kind of looks to. He's got a bookshelf of trophies. A lot of the guys look at him as kind of THE offensive player on the team, one of the best in the history of the game. It's a little bit of weight to carry, but he's done if for 11-12 years now."

RHP Anibal Sanchez picked up a win for Detroit on Monday night, working a scoreless 12th inning and getting rewarded when LF Justin Upton smacked a home run leading off the bottom of the inning. Sanchez has pitched better in relief than he did starting, but manager Brad Ausmus might elect to get him back in the rotation on Thursday when Detroit needs a starter. A vacancy was created when LHP Matt Boyd was sent back to the minors. "I haven't made up my mind yet," Ausmus said. "I probably will decide Tuesday."

LF Justin Upton hit two home runs for Detroit on Monday night, the second letting the Tigers walk off when he hit the ball over the left center wall leading off the 12th inning. "He's a streaky hitter. He's always been a streaky hitter," manager Brad Ausmus said of Upton, who signed a six-year, $132.75 million deal with Detroit as a free agent this past winter. "He got off to a rough start. I think he's making up for some lost time. I'm sure he feels a lot better about himself. He was beating himself up a little bit and he wants to contribute to his new team. I hope this is where he launches. It's a big relief," Upton said. "We went 13 innings (Sunday) and almost that (Monday). It was great to win a ballgame for this team. There's been a lot where I could have won the game, but I didn't. My teammates have been picking me up all year."

RHP Mike Pelfrey entered his Monday start having allowed 90 hits and 30 walks in 71 1/3 innings. He went five innings but gave up 12 hits and walked one in his six-run outing. Pelfrey choked off some threats with three double plays. "That's part of what Pelfrey does," manager Brad Ausmus said. "He wasn't as sharp as he can be. Somehow he muddled through."