RHP Michael Fulmer makes his scheduled start Wednesday but then won't start for more than a week as Detroit takes steps to keep his innings total down this season. The plan as it was partially fleshed out following Detroit's 4-2 victory over Seattle on Tuesday night has RHP Anibal Sanchez inserted to start this Saturday with RHP Mike Pelfrey pushed back until June 28 against Miami. Fulmer tentatively will start the next day against the Marlins. He will also have some programmed time off around the All-Star break.

SS Jose Iglesias flashed some serious defense Tuesday night. He started a double play in the eight on a hard grounder to his right, picking the ball and whipping a throw to 2B Ian Kinsler. "It's remarkable to me how quickly he can get the ball from his glove to his hand to the second baseman off-balance," manager Brad Ausmus said. "And Kins (2B Ian Kinsler) is very quick at turning it."

LHP Daniel Norris will be called up Thursday to start against the Seattle Mariners. Norris had a strong start Friday for Triple-A Toledo and the timing was right for him to step into an open spot in Detroit's rotation. LHP Matt Boyd was optioned out after starting Saturday night and getting hammered. Norris was very good for Detroit through the last two months of last season but got set back by injuries this spring and began the season in the minors. "He's pitched well lately," manager Brad Ausmus said. "His last start was his best."

RHP Justin Verlander was sharp Tuesday night, but not quite sharp enough to get his eighth win. Verlander gave up a two-run home run to 3B Kyle Seager but Detroit scored single runs in the sixth and seventh to take him off the hook when he left the game. Verlander worked seven innings, allowing six hits, walking one and striking out five. "He was good," manager Brad Ausmus said. "He made the one mistake to Seager. I know he wasn't happy with himself. His curveball might have been better than his slider." Said Verlander: "I battled so hard, and then gave up a two-run home run that kind of put us behind the eight-ball."

RHP Anibal Sanchez returns to the Detroit rotation Saturday, at least for one start. Sanchez has shown a better fastball than the 91-92 mph heater he was throwing at the time he was sent to the bullpen earlier this month. Manager Brad Ausmus wants to adjust his rotation while giving rookie RHP Michael Fulmer some time off to keep his innings down. Ausmus didn't say, but how long Sanchez remains a starter depends a lot on how he pitches Saturday.

RHP Mike Aviles got a start Tuesday night because Seattle was throwing a left-handed pitcher. Manager Brad Ausmus said RF Steven Moya, a left-handed hitter, will face the right-handers while Aviles will get starts against most lefties. Aviles got the game-winning hit Tuesday, a topped 40-foot single down the first base line with the bases loaded and one out in the eighth.