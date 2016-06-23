RHP Michael Fulmer wasn't overly sharp Wednesday night, lasting just 4 1/3 innings of Detroit's 5-1 victory over Seattle. "He was yanking everything, coming across his body," Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. "There are two upsides: He only gave up the one run. He had a short outing, which is a silver lining I guess. It can help us in controlling his innings." Fulmer won't start for at least a week under the plan laid out by Ausmus, who has his next five starters laid out. Exactly when Fulmer returns to the rotation has yet to be determined. "You've got to take the long view," Ausmus said. "If we can get him a few less innings now, but still have him available the last month of the season I think that's probably the smarter way to go."

LHP Daniel Norris will return to the majors to start Thursday after RHP Dustin Molleken was optioned to Triple-A Toledo to create a roster spot.

LHP Kyle Ryan came into a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the fifth inning Wednesday night and came away with a victory. Ryan, protecting a 4-1 lead, worked a 1-2-3 sixth. "Kyle Ryan was definitely the key," Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. "To come in with the bases loaded and get those two guys, one of them being Robinson Cano, that was an outstanding job. His second inning was real sharp as well." Ryan struck out pinch-hitter RF Franklin Gutierrez and got Cano to ground out to second to end the inning. He struck out two of the three batters he faced in the sixth.

1B Miguel Cabrera moved into 49th place on MLB's all-time home runs list with his 424th homer Wednesday, breaking a tie with 3B Adrian Beltre. Cabrera ambushed a slow hanging breaking ball thrown by RHP Hishashi Iwakuma and smoked it into the left field seats.

RHP Anibal Sanchez will return to the rotation Saturday against Cleveland. Sanchez has made six relief appearances since losing his spot as a starter. Detroit wants to space out rookie RHP Michael Fulmer's starts leading up to and after the All-Star break so Sanchez will help make that possible. A good outing could lead to his return to the rotation.

RHP Mike Pelfrey is having his next start pushed back to Tuesday but will pitch out of the bullpen as soon as he's able. Pelfrey started Monday night. "We'll probably use him out of the 'pen for a couple days," manager Brad Ausmus said. "An inning here or there just as an emergency. We're not going to use him haphazardly, but if we need him, he'll be available." Circumstances could combine to send Pelfrey to the bullpen after his Tuesday start against Miami.