RHP Warwick Saupold, out since June 1 with a right groin strain, began a rehab assignment Thursday with Triple-A Toledo. He allowed one run on two hits in two innings. Saupold struck out two and walked two.

UT Andrew Romine looks relatively comfortable in center field. Romine started his fifth game of the season in center and went all 10 innings of Detroit's 5-4 win over Seattle. He tried to get a safety squeeze down with the bases loaded and one out but fouled the ball off before striking out. He singled and stole second earlier in the game.

LHP Daniel Norris allowed just five hits in his first start for Detroit this season, but three of them were solo home runs. He struck out five and didn't walk a batter in five innings. "He actually threw pretty well," manager Brad Ausmus said. "He got bit by the fastball a few times. But other than those three home runs he did a nice job." "Definitely had some bad results in the last inning," Norris said, "but the first four I went out there I felt strong. Physically I just got tired there in the fifth. I'd been feeling pretty good in all my starts this year, as the game goes on feeling pretty strong. But (Thursday) I just kind of hit a wall."

LHP Kyle Ryan seems to have learned something from his jaunt to Toledo. Sent to the minors to sharpen up his breaking ball and learn to get better at getting left-handed batters out, Ryan has picked up two wins since returning to the Tigers earlier this week. He worked 1 ? without giving up a run Wednesday night and pitched a scoreless inning Thursday to gain another win. It wasn't without work, though, as Ryan snap threw a wild pickoff throw that put a runner on third with nobody out in the top of the 10th. "He created the problem," manager Brad Ausmus said, "but he did an outstanding job of getting out of it. In this series since he got called back up, he's been outstanding for us." Ryan got a groundout to third, a grounder to second with the runner tagged out in a rundown trying to score from third and then struck out Robinson Cano on three pitches.

DH Victor Martinez was not in the starting lineup Thursday, given a day off by manager Brad Ausmus. "We just need to give him days (off)," Ausmus said of Martinez, hitting .324 at game time. "He's not the young player he once was. Also he has had knee issues. We need to be a little bit cautious with Vic." Martinez pinch-hit a single in the 10th inning but was quickly replaced by a pinch runner, Cameron Maybin, at first.

C Jarrod Saltalamacchia made an infrequent start at first base Thursday, just the second time in eight appearances at first since 2007 he has opened a game at that position. Saltalamacchia had 45 previous games at first, most of them in 2007 with Atlanta and Texas. "He's taken some ground balls there," manager Brad Ausmus said, "mostly in the spring and early this season." With DH Victor Martinez not in the starting lineup, Ausmus used 1B Miguel Cabrera as his DH in lieu of giving him a game off at this time. Saltalamacchia played first part of a game last year -- and said he still had Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt's glove.

CF Cameron Maybin wasn't in Detroit's starting lineup Thursday as a health precaution. "It's because of his quad issues in Kansas City and because of his wrist," manager Brad Ausmus said. "We just want to be careful." Maybin hurt his quad and had to miss time during Detroit's road trip. He had hand and wrist problems beginning in spring training. Maybin pinch-ran for Victor Martinez after his pinch-hit single in the 10th and ended up scoring the winning run from third on a two-out wild pitch.