RHP Matt Manning of Sheldon High School in Sacramento, Calif., Detroit’s No. 1 draft chloice, signed Friday for an estimated slot bonus of more than $3.5 million.

SS Jose Iglesias got the day off Friday, with UTL Andrew Romine taking his place in manager Brad Ausmus’ lineup. Iglesias was hitting .200 off Indians’ starter RHP Danny Salazar.

DH Victor Martinez returned to Detroit’s starting lineup Friday but can look forward to more scheduled days off than in past seasons. “I‘m going to be a little more cautious with him period,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “I think we have to find spots to give him days off. (Thursday) he got a day off and he ended up coming with a big hit. He can still affect a game, but I think to keep him for six months we’re going to have to be a little bit careful with him.”

RHP Jordan Zimmermann gave up nine hits in his shortest outing of the season Friday night, 3 2/3 innings. Seven of the hits came with two strikes on Cleveland’s batters. “I made plenty of mistakes all night -- 0-2 and I‘m giving up hits all night,” he said. “I couldn’t get anything in to lefties and it was just a horrible night for me.”

RHP Anibal Sanchez marks his return to the Detroit rotation Saturday for the first time since being KO’d May 31 by the Angels in L.A.

RHP Mike Pelfrey pitched 4 1/3 innings of scoreless ball in his first relief outing of the season. He allowed three hits but didn’t walk anybody and fanned two Friday night as he saved manager Brad Ausmus from having to plow through his bullpen. ”He was outstanding, did an excellent job,“ Ausmus said. He picked us up, picked the bullpen up. He was a huge part of the game for us.” The 48 pitches Pelfrey threw may have taken him out of his scheduled Tuesday start against Miami. “We haven’t discussed it but we have a lot of flexibility because of the starters we have up here,” Ausmus said. “We can manipulate (who starts) pretty easily. We can manipulate Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, so to speak. (Daniel) Norris could come back, we could slot him in before Pelfrey or in between Pelfrey and Zimmermann. There’s a lot of things we could do.” There was no uptick in Pelfrey’s velocity coming out of the bullpen over him starting. He was 91-93 with his fastball.

RHP Mark Lowe worked a scoreless inning Friday night but it’s too early to say he’s corrected the flaws in his mechanics that have led to him getting clubbed in too many of his relief appearances. “Yeah it was a little bit better,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “There’s things he’s been working on that you could see taking hold a little bit. His velocity is down from what it was a year ago. Every once in a while we see flashes of the same arm strength but it’s been hit or miss depending on the outing.”