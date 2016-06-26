RF Steven Moya was held out of Saturday's starting lineup by Tigers' manager Brad Ausmus. Moya has been having some soreness in his right knee so he was replaced as the starting right fielder by UT Mike Aviles.

LHP Daniel Norris was warming up in the ninth inning Saturday, just in case he was needed or to get some work in, whichever turned out to be the case. Norris could start Tuesday against the Miami Marlins if RHP Mike Pelfrey doesn't, or he could go Wednesday, which would give RHP Jordan Zimmermann an extra day of rest. "Yeah, he'll probably start here against the Marlins," manager Brad Ausmus said. "I'm not sure which day at this point. Might need to give Pelfrey the extra day."

RHP Anibal Sanchez had kind of a mixed outing Saturday in his bid to return to the Detroit rotation. He gave up two home runs in the first, then single runs in each of the next two innings before retiring the last eight he faced. "It was more about the pitches," said manager Brad Ausmus, who wouldn't discuss Sanchez's status. "The longer we could've kept him in there, the better. Like I said, the bullpen's taxed, so if the starter can go deeper, that helps protect the bullpen arms. But he was up in the 80s, pitch-wise, and he hadn't been anywhere near that in a month." Sanchez walked two, struck out three and allowed five hits in five innings. His velocity topped out at 93 mph.

RHP Mike Pelfrey remains a candidate to start Tuesday against Miami although he worked 4 1/3 innings of relief Friday night against Cleveland. "I want to wait and see how everything goes (with RHP Anibal Sanchez on Saturday). Right now he's scheduled to go Tuesday. If for some reason he can't go, he could always go Wednesday." Pelfrey threw 48 pitches in his first relief appearance of the season.

RHP Mark Lowe isn't making much of what you'd call progress in his effort to regain the effectiveness he showed last year, effectiveness that prompted Detroit to sign him during the offseason. Lowe worked a scoreless inning Friday night but wasn't able to duplicate it Saturday, working two innings but giving up a solo home run in each. "We'd like to see him pitching like he did last year," manager Brad Ausmus said. "We'll keep getting him work, and hopefully he gets straightened out. And if he returns to form, he'll be at the back of the bullpen again."