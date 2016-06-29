3B Nick Castellanos came up a double shy of the cycle on Tuesday. He had a second-inning triple, giving him a team-high three triples. He ripped his 14th homer in the fifth inning, a two-run shot. He added a seventh-inning single and now has 27th multi-hit games. He pushed his batting average over the .300 mark at .302.

LHP Daniel Norris will make his second start of the season when he faces the Miami Marlins on Wednesday afternoon. Norris got a no-decision against Seattle on Thursday, allowing three runs on six hits in five innings while striking out five. All of the runs against him came on solo homers. Norris made 11 starts at Triple-A Toledo after recovering from a back injury suffered in spring training. He’ll be making his first career start against the Marlins.

1B Miguel Cabrera hit a three-run homer on Tuesday, his team-high 17th this season. Cabrera has 425 career homers, one shy of Billy Williams for 48th place in MLB history. He has now hit at least one home run against all 30 MLB teams, becoming the 50th player to accomplish that feat. Cabrera is batting .343 in 38 home games this season.

RHP Anibal Sanchez will return to the bullpen, manager Brad Ausmus announced on Tuesday. That’s another setback for Sanchez, who began the season as the No. 3 starter before he was demoted to a relief role because of ineffectiveness. Sanchez received a spot start on Saturday as the Tigers pushed back the next start of rookie Michael Fulmer. Sanchez gave up four runs, including two home runs, in five innings against Cleveland. He’s 4-8 with a 6.06 ERA.

RHP Mike Pelfrey collected his second victory of the season on Tuesday despite allowing four runs on 12 hits in 5 1/3 innings. He got a key double play with the bases loaded during the second inning to minimize the damage. Pelfrey had gone winless in his previous four starts. He has a 5.02 ERA but remains the No. 4 starter because the Tigers don’t have many options to replace him.