RHP Warwick Saupold had his injury rehab assignment recalled and he will remain on the disabled list. Saupold was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a right groin strain on June 1. Saupold pitched two games at Triple-A Toledo, totaling 4 2/3 innings, before suffering a minor setback. He will travel with the Tigers to Florida and work out at the team's spring training facility in Lakeland before beginning another rehab assignment. He is 1-1 with a 10.80 ERA in five relief appearances with Detroit.

LHP Daniel Norris notched his first victory of the year and struck out a career-high eight batters in five innings against Miami on Wednesday. Making his second start of the season, Norris gave up two runs on eight hits in five innings. His previous high was seven strikeouts against Tampa Bay last April. He fanned five batters looking against the Marlins. "Most of the ones looking were a matter of executing quality pitches in the zone," he said. "That's part of my job description."

1B Miguel Cabrera hit his 426th career home run Wednesday to tie Billy Williams for 48th place in major league history. Cabrera had three hits total, giving him 10 three-hit contests this season, and he is batting .354 at home. Cabrera was also robbed of a hit when Marlins shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria made a leaping grab. "He made a great play," Cabrera said. "He's one of the top defensive shortstops in the league."

C Jarrod Saltalamacchia had a much-needed big day at the plate Wednesday. He had three hits, including a home run and double, and added a sacrifice fly during Detroit's four-run first inning. His last three-hit game was on July 24, 2014. Saltalamacchia hit six home runs during the first month, then went into a deep funk at the plate. The three-hit game nudged his season average over .200 at .206.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann will try to rebound from one of his worst outings of the season when he starts the opener of a four-game series Thursday at Tampa Bay. Zimmermann allowed seven runs on nine hits in 3 2/3 innings in a loss to Cleveland on Friday, ballooning his ERA to 3.81. He has a 6.52 ERA in five starts since recovering from a groin injury. Zimmermann has made three career starts against the Rays, posting a 1-1 record and 3.06 ERA. He faced Tampa Bay earlier this season, picking up the win while giving up two runs on five hits in 5 2/3 innings.