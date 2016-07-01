FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 2, 2016 / 2:46 AM / a year ago

Detroit Tigers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SS Jose Iglesias went 2-for-3 out of the No. 9 slot in the batting order Thursday, getting a double and raising his season average to .257. He hit .310 during the Tigers' recent homestand and had a 14-game hitting streak earlier this month.

RHP Francisco Rodriguez picked up his 22nd save of the season with a scoreless ninth Thursday, giving up a single to Evan Longoria but retiring the next three to close out a 10-7 victory.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann was tagged for nine hits in six innings, giving up five runs (four earned) Thursday. Four of those runs came from a two-out rally in the third. He gave up seven runs in his last start, and his ERA jumped from 3.24 to 3.95 in the two outings.

OF Cameron Maybin extended his hitting streak to six games with three hits Thursday, raising his season average to .359. He got a single to lead off the eight-run ninth inning and a three-run double to cap the Tigers' rally. He's hit safely in 31 of 36 games he's had an at-bat in since being activated off the disabled list May 16.

