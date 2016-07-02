RHP Michael Fulmer (8-2) was dominant Friday, holding the Rays to two singles in seven shutout innings. The rookie had 10 strikeouts against just one walk. He is proving a consistent part of the Detroit rotation. Fulmer has limited the opposition to no more than one run in each of his past eight starts. He is 6-1 with a 0.41 ERA in that span.

DH Victor Martinez crushed two three-run home runs -- one from each side of the plate -- to give the Tigers a big cushion. They were his 15th and 16th home runs of the season. He is at his best on the road -- he entered Friday's game with a .366 road batting average, second best in the AL.

2B Ian Kinsler was the rare Tiger not hitting Friday -- he went 0-for-5 with two strikeouts in the win over the Rays. He showed his defensive skills, however, fielding a ground ball deep to his right and getting the out at first to save a run before the game got out of hand.

OF Cameron Maybin continued to be a catalyst at the plate Friday. He singled and scored the Tigers' first run, drove in the next two with a two-out single, then had a walk to keep alive another inning that yielded four more runs. He is as hot as any Tigers player in a surging Detroit lineup.