FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Detroit Tigers - PlayerWatch
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
July 2, 2016 / 11:36 PM / a year ago

Detroit Tigers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Michael Fulmer (8-2) was dominant Friday, holding the Rays to two singles in seven shutout innings. The rookie had 10 strikeouts against just one walk. He is proving a consistent part of the Detroit rotation. Fulmer has limited the opposition to no more than one run in each of his past eight starts. He is 6-1 with a 0.41 ERA in that span.

DH Victor Martinez crushed two three-run home runs -- one from each side of the plate -- to give the Tigers a big cushion. They were his 15th and 16th home runs of the season. He is at his best on the road -- he entered Friday's game with a .366 road batting average, second best in the AL.

2B Ian Kinsler was the rare Tiger not hitting Friday -- he went 0-for-5 with two strikeouts in the win over the Rays. He showed his defensive skills, however, fielding a ground ball deep to his right and getting the out at first to save a run before the game got out of hand.

OF Cameron Maybin continued to be a catalyst at the plate Friday. He singled and scored the Tigers' first run, drove in the next two with a two-out single, then had a walk to keep alive another inning that yielded four more runs. He is as hot as any Tigers player in a surging Detroit lineup.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.