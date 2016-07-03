FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
July 3, 2016 / 9:11 PM / a year ago

Detroit Tigers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

INF Jose Iglesias hit .333 in June (31 for 93) to earn Tigers Player of the Month honors. He holds a .341 lifetime average in June, the best-hitting month of his career. Unfortunately, his average historically falls the rest of the season, including a .253 career mark in August and .198 in September.

DH Victor Martinez is hitting .353 (114 for 323) in 82 career games against the Rays, a number that includes 13 multi-hit games. Martinez also owns a .368 batting average at Tropicana Field, tops among active players. He is 5-for-18 in the current series, which wraps up Sunday.

RHP Justin Verlander rebounded from Sunday's loss with a 3-2 victory Saturday. He is now 5-2 with a 2.68 ERA (57 IP/17ER) at Tropicana Field. On Saturday, Verlander also extended his streak of consecutive games with at least one strikeout to 298, most among active pitchers. He also has 12 quality starts in 17 opportunities this season -- but has a 9.64 ERA (30 ER/28 IP) in those five misses.

OF Cameron Maybin went 0-for-3 on Saturday to snap a seven-game hitting streak. In that stretch, Maybin was .500 (14 for 28) with seven runs scored, three doubles and nine RBIs.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
