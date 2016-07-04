FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Detroit Tigers - PlayerWatch
July 5, 2016 / 5:20 AM / a year ago

Detroit Tigers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OF Steven Moya went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts in Sunday's win but made a terrific diving catch in right field and threw to first to double off the runner, helping Tigers starter Mike Pelfrey get out of an early jam.

2B Ian Kinsler had a huge finish Sunday, contributing a double and scoring the tying run in the eighth inning and then hitting his 200th career home run (16th of the season) in the ninth. He's one of four active players with 200 homers, 1,000 runs, 1,600 hits and 200 stolen bases.

OF Justin Upton went 2-for-4, coming through with a two-out, two-run double in the eighth inning on Sunday to give Detroit the lead. He missed opportunities earlier, leaving five men on base, but came through and now has 36 RBIs this season.

RHP Mike Pelfrey took a no-decision Sunday but pitched effectively, holding the Rays to one run in 6 1/3 innings. He gave up six hits but was able to get out of jams. Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said it was one of his best outings of the season.

