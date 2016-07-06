C James McCann has thrown out 57.7 percent of attempted base stealers (15-of-26). That leads all American League catchers.

3B Nick Castellanos was a late scratch from the Tigers' starting lineup due to flu-like symptoms. INF Mike Aviles started at third base in place of Castellanos.

RHP Buck Farmer was recalled from Triple-A Toledo to replace LHP Daniel Norris, who was placed on the disabled list with a strained right oblique. Farmer didn't have to wait long to get into a game. He relieved RHP Anibal Sanchez in the fifth inning Tuesday and pitched 2 2/3 innings, giving up three runs on four hits with two strikeouts and three walks. Following the game, Farmer was optioned back to Toledo. "It's not because of how he pitched, but he can't pitch now for a couple days, so we need another arm," manager Brad Ausmus said. Ausmus said the Tigers will make a roster move prior to Wednesday's game to bring up another pitcher.

LHP Daniel Norris was placed on the 15-day disabled list due to a strained right oblique. Norris sustained the injury while reaching for a groundball during his start Monday. He is 1-0 with a 4.85 ERA in four games (three starts) for Detroit.

1B Miguel Cabrera, on the night he was named to the American League All-Star team as a reserve, was ejected from Tuesday's game in the sixth inning. Cabrera was ruled out at first when he didn't run after hitting a ball to third base. Cabrera thought he hit the ball off his leg. The umpires disagreed. Cabrera argued the call and was ejected for the eighth time in his career. "(The umpires) said they didn't see the ball hit his leg, and it's not a reviewable play," manager Brad Ausmus said.

2B Ian Kinsler is one of five American League players who are in the final All-Star vote. Fans can vote online for the players, and the one getting the most votes will be added to the AL All-Star team. Kinsler is hitting .288 with 16 home runs and 52 RBIs after going 0-for-2 with a walk Tuesday.

RHP Anibal Sanchez, who was making a spot start in place of injured RHP Jordan Zimmermann, had another rough outing vs. the Indians, giving up seven runs and five hits plus four walks in 4 1/3 innings. In four starts against Cleveland this year, he is 0-4 with a 10.13 ERA. "I think he's lost a little on his fastball, but it always comes back to command," manager Brad Ausmus said.