RHP Michael Fulmer (9-2) pitched six innings, allowing one earned run and five hits to get the win on Wednesday. "He wasn't as sharp as his last outing, but he was still pretty good," manager Brad Ausmus said. It was Fulmer's ninth straight start allowing one or no earned runs. During the streak, he is 7-1 with a 0.63 ERA.

3B Nick Castellanos didn't play the middle game of the three-game series in Cleveland because of flu-like symptoms, but he did plenty of damage in the two games he did play. Castellanos had three hits, including a home run and five RBIs Wednesday. For the series, he went 5-for-9 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs. "Nick has been doing that the whole first half. He's a big part of our offense," manager Brad Ausmus said.

1B Miguel Cabrera's All-Star selection was his seventh as a member of the Tigers. That ties Cabrera with Jim Bunning for the fourth-most All-Star selections in Tigers history. Cabrera is the first Tigers position player to go to seven consecutive All-Star games since C Bill Freehan went to 10 straight from 1964 to 1973.

OF Cameron Maybin hit a two-run homer off the left-field foul pole in the fourth inning against Cleveland RHP Josh Tomlin on Wednesday. "It was a bad pitch. I was hoping it would hook foul, but it didn't," Tomlin said. Maybin has nine RBIs in his last eight games. In the first seven games of the Tigers' current road trip, he is hitting .375 (9-for-25).

RHP Bobby Parnell was recalled from Triple-A Toledo. In 30 relief appearances with Toledo, Parnell had no decisions and a 3.07 ERA. Parnell replaces RHP Buck Farmer, who was optioned to Toledo after Tuesday's game. Parnell was brought into Wednesday's game and he pitched a hitless and scoreless ninth inning.